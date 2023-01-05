PCB and franchises agree to host PSL match in Quetta

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises agreed to some important points and took some key decisions on Thursday, in the governing council meeting of PSL.

The franchise owners conveyed their reservations to PCB management committee chairman Najam Sethi, who assured them that everything will be decided with the consent.

It was decided in the meeting that at least one match of PSL 8 would be hosted by Quetta. PCB will contact the provincial government about the match.

Women’s cricket league was also discussed and it was decided that another meeting will be held in next few days to finalise the plans.

Najam Sethi also appointed Naila Bhatti (Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd.), as the commissioner of PSL. She was also part of the launching team of PSL.

PSL franchises hoped that Najam Sethi would help PSL flourish once again, like he launched the league in 2016.