Imran throws weight behind JIT report on Wazirabad attack

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday threw his weight behind the investigations conducted by a Joint investigation Team (JIT) of the Punjab police, reiterating that it was proof that the plot to murder him was put into motion in August with the release of a video painting him in an unfavorable light to create the narrative of uttering a sacrilegious statement.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis through video link from his mansion in Lahore’s Zaman Park, Imran said that he was aware of the conspiracy to murder him in advance.

“People from inside the agencies had already informed me about the plot to assassinate me,” he said, adding that the plan was to have him executed in a manner similar to slain Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer.

He added that powerful quarters moved to hamper investigations in the aftermath of the attack, including releasing of the suspect’s recorded statement and preventing Imran from registering an FIR by naming the people whom he believed were responsible.

“Now, the JIT findings have proven that my statements were true, and that there were others who were also involved in the assassination bid,” he said.

Accusing four unnamed individuals for plotting his murder and that the Wazirabad attack was not the first attempt at his life, Imran said that a narrative of a religious fanatic was created to misdirect investigations.

“If these four people would have killed me they would be exposed, that is why they tried to kill me by planting a religious fanatic,” he said.

Backing the findings contained in the JIT report, he said one of those was the handgun shooter who had been repressed near the attack site by onlookers.

Another one had fired from the roof with police recovering empty bullet casings from the nearby rooftop.

The third was somewhere else. But he defended his security guard, noting that he acted heroically to protect them.

Imran claimed that contrary to claims that Naveed acted alone and was not trained, he said that he knew how to shoot a pistol and knows how it behaves.

“I know pistol shooting. It it had not been for Ibitsam who saved me, otherwise Naveed was trained assassin,” he commented.

Laying out the conspiracy, Imran claimed that people had already posted the statement of Naveed even before he reached hospital.

He added that the plot commenced on August 24 when- Waqar Satti posted a craftily created video to malign him and accuse him of alleged blasphemy

Then on September 14, Javed Latif holds a press conference to highlight the video. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah holds a press conference the same day on the same topic to fan the flames.

Then Maryam Nawaz on September 15 held a press conference followed by Khawaja Asif who held a press conference on October 10.

“None of these people have anything to do with religion yet here they were pointing fingers at me.”

Imran went on to question how and why the CTD had recorded and released video statements of Naveed to perpetrate a certain narrative around the attack.

“Why did you have to change the background of the interview?” Imran asked, noting that it was evident someone was trying to cover their tracks.

Imran said that the powerful people responsible for the attempted assassination attempt had previously worked to topple his government.

“When I came on to the street to record the protest, they had hatched a conspiracy to kill me and wanted to put all the blame on religious fanatics.”