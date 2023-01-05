Pakistan to Afghan govt: Fulfil promises, stop cross-border terrorism

Pakistan on Thursday reminded Afghanistan to abide by its international commitments and curb the use of its soil for terrorism against other countries.

This was stated by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

He said that the National Security Committee (NSC) had devised a clear policy whereby it will not talk to terrorist organization or engage in negotiations.

Expressing his view, Sanaullah said that instead of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), this time talks should be held with the interim government in Kabul.

The minister also commented that negotiations held in the past with the banned outfits had failed to yield any positive results, despite the fact that talks were held honestly and with optimism.

Wazirabad JIT and attack

Talking about the Wazirabad attack and dispute over the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Sanaullah categorically ruled out the presence of additional shooters in the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that there was only one shooter, who was caught with a gun – Naveed Bashir – and he was religiously motivated to carry out the attack.

Responding to queries regarding the statement of the Mian Dawood, the lawyer of the Wazirabad shooter Naveed Bashir, the federal interior minister reiterated that there was no other person involved in the attack.

The minister pointed to video evidence of the incident which proved that the PTI narrative of multiple shooters present at the crime scene was false.

He said Naveed was religiously motivated person and that he acted alone.

The minister also questioned the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, noting that the credibility of investigation of a JIT is suspect that is led by a controversial person such as Dogar.

Economic instability leads to political instability

He said Imran Khan has been leading a crusade to create political instability in the country which has finally turned into a campaign to create economic instability – which is why he has been campaigning on the mantra of default for the past few months.

“The incumbent coalition government has been fixing the economic mess left by the previous government,” he said.

The PML-N leader accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of polluting the political environment and running a campaign for over a two months to convince everyone from Lahore to London that Pakistan may financially default.