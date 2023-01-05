Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Five police personnel protecting polio team injured in DI Khan firing

One terrorist injured in retaliatory firing but managed to flee
Ahmed Nawaz Mughal Jan 05, 2023
Photo: AFP

Five police personnel deployed on security of polio workers in Dera Ismail Khan got injured after terrorists opened fire on them.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when unidentified assailants attacked a polio team.

However, the police personnel on duty retaliated. They had a severe fire exchange with the terrorists, however, five policemen were struck by bullets.

One terrorist also got wounded but all of them managed to flee.

The policemen were shifted to a local hospital where their treatment was underway.

