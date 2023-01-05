PPP CEC rules out succumbing to pressure for snap polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday decided that upcoming general elections will be held on time as it vowed not succumbing to any kind of pressure for snap polls.

The party’s bigwigs resolved that the party will not be blackmailed on holding early general elections.

The PPP leadership also tasked the party workers to prepare for next elections.

The CEC emphasized that the party needs to focus on Punjab after Sindh as it is important to extract seats from the province to be able to form government in the center.

The council expressed full confidence in the leadership of party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It also praised Bilawal - who is also the foreign minister - for giving a befitting reply to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighting the Kashmir issue on the global stage.

The CEC praised the recent political triumphs in Balochistan as multiple notables joined PPP which helped fortified party’s presence in the province.