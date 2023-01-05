Haris Sohail returns to ODI squad, Shadab Khan misses due to injury

Pakistan Cricket Team’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi announced the 16-player squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Haris Sohail made a comeback into the squad after more than two years whereas leg-spinner Shadab Khan was dropped due to an injury.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Shahid Afridi disclosed that he talked to Shadab Khan and advised him to take rest and selected Usama Mir in place of him.

About Sharjeel not getting included in the final squad, Shahid Afridi revealed that he did not get a green signal for the chairman management committee of PCB Najam Sethi.

He praised Usama Mir for his performance in Pakistan Cup and said he wanted to give more chances to youngsters before the 2023 World Cup this year.

Afridi also told that he discussed the team selection and players with captain Babar Azam and coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The interim chief selector said he was against players preferring foreign leagues over their domestic competition and he asked all the players to return in time before Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He also said it was important to have good pitches for home matches so that Pakistan could become top team in the world.

Shahid Afridi also talked about the players who were not selected that their performances were also considered and they could be selected in future.

He said chances could be given to youngsters and uncapped player in the series if Pakistan won the first two matches or could play them if New Zealand takes 2-0 lead.

Afridi added that Muhammad Rizwan was given a preferences in ODIs over Sarfaraz Ahmed but the former captain could be selected in case of any injury.

Team

Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Haris Rauf Haris Sohail Imam-ul-Haq Kamran Ghulam Muhammad Hasnain Muhammad Nawaz Muhammad Rizwan Muhammad Wasim Junior Naseem Shah Agha Salman Shahnawaz Dahani Shan Masood Tayyab Tahir Usama Mir