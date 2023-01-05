Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Movies

Umair Jaswal ‘steps away’ from Rawalpindi Express

Cites ‘creative and personal reasons’ for exit
Samaa Web Desk Jan 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Umair Jaswal/Instagram</p>

Photo: Umair Jaswal/Instagram

The famous Pakistani singer, Umair Jaswal, has announced that he will no longer be a part of the movie Rawalpindi Express.

Last year, Jaswal shared a tweet announcing that he would be playing Shoaib Akhtar in his upcoming biopic.

On Wednesday, the singer announced through social media that he is exiting Rawalpindi Express for ‘creative and personal reasons’.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “Due to creative and personal reasons, I have decided to step away from the Shoaib Akhtar biopic project, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS.”

Jaswal wished the team of the movie luck in the future.

Many actors from the Pakistani entertainment industry, and singer’s fans have sent their best wishes to the actor, hoping that he will find his preferred creative projects in the future.

shoaib akhtar

Pakistani cinema

Rawalpindi Express

umair jaswal

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div