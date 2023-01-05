Watch Live
Afghan Taliban claim killing terrorists behind attack on Pakistan’s embassy

During the operation in Kabul, Nimruz provinces; eight terrorists were killed and seven were arrested
Samaa Web Desk Jan 05, 2023
Zabihullah Mujahid, official spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Thursday claimed of killing terrorists involved in the attacks on Pakistan embassy and Chinese nationals.

In a Twitter post, he said that the operations were carried out in Kabul and Nimruz provinces.

The action resulted in killing of eight terrorists while seven were arrested, the spokesperson said.

He added that a huge cache of weapons, hand grenades and landmines was recovered from the militants.

Mujahid said that they have taken more suspected people into custody for investigation.

