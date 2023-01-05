Azhar Ali happy with restoration of departmental cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Azhar Ali revealed on Thursday that they talked to former Prime Minister Imran Khan about restoration of departmental cricket but he did not agree.

Azhar Ali was talking exclusively to Samaa TV when he said that he was so happy with restoration of departmental cricket and it would be suitable for all cricketers.

He also disclosed that many Test cricketers left cricket when the departmental sports were closed but now there will be more opportunities for everyone.

The right-hand batter said it was his wish to play 100 Test matches but he realised that it was right time for him to retire.

Azhar Ali praised the young batter Saud Shakeel and said he was contributing in every match.

He added that Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman played very well under pressure whereas former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also made a great comeback to the team.

Azhar Ali gave credit to England team for outplaying Pakistan in his last series with their modern style of cricket.