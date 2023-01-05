Possible removal as party head: LHC bars ECP from action against Imran Khan

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restricted Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, seeking his removal from party chairmanship.

ECP had formally initiated proceedings on December 5, against former prime minister and PTI chief; following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition of Imran Khan, that he filed against his possible removal from the post of party chairman.

Imran Khan in his petition had challenged ECP’s action against him.

After the hearing, the court issued a notice to the election body and sought response on the case.

The court order restricted ECP from initiating any further proceedings against PTI leader.