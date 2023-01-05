Naughty Dog announces PC release of multiplayer game The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann, the co-President at Naughty Dog, announced a number of exciting updates for the 10th anniversary of the popular video game franchise, The Last of Us.

The franchise, which has sold a total of 37 million copies globally as of December 2022, will be getting a PC release on March 3.

In addition, the team at Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer game for the franchise, which is being led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman.

No further details about the multiplayer game have been released at this time, but Naughty Dog has shared a piece of concept art to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

The Last of Us will also be getting a TV adaptation, premiering on HBO and HBO Max on January 15.

Fans can expect exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the process of adapting the original game to television throughout the season.