New Zealand’s ODI squad players reach Karachi for the series

New Zealand’s One-Day International (ODI) squad players reached Karachi on Thursday, for the three match series which is starting from 9 January 2023.

The five players from the visiting team were welcomed on the Karachi airport, as they reached via Dubai.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi will announce the squad for the series today as well.

The selection committee had announced the 24 probables earlier and it is expected that players who performed well in Pakistan Cup will be preferred.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced prices of tickets for the ODI series.