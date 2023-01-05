Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

New Zealand’s ODI squad players reach Karachi for the series

Pakistan will also announce the squad for the series today
Huzaifa Khan Jan 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>New Zealand’s ODI squad players reach Karachi. PHOTO: PCB</p>

New Zealand’s ODI squad players reach Karachi. PHOTO: PCB

New Zealand’s One-Day International (ODI) squad players reached Karachi on Thursday, for the three match series which is starting from 9 January 2023.

The five players from the visiting team were welcomed on the Karachi airport, as they reached via Dubai.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi will announce the squad for the series today as well.

The selection committee had announced the 24 probables earlier and it is expected that players who performed well in Pakistan Cup will be preferred.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced prices of tickets for the ODI series.

pakistan vs New Zealand

pakistan cricket

odi series

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div