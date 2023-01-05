Taliban eliminating int’l terrorists is US, Pakistan mutual interest: State dept

The United States has said Pakistan and America have a mutual interest in ensuring that the Taliban live up to the commitments and that terrorist groups like ISIS-K, the TTP, and Al-Qaida are no longer able to jeopardize regional security.

During a regular press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price answered several questions regarding the Taliban commitments and the new wave of terrorism in Pakistan by the banned outfits.

Ned Price said the Taliban have proven themselves unable or unwilling to fulfill the commitments they made.

In the US-Taliban agreement, the Taliban made a commitment to see to it that international terrorists would not operate freely within Afghanistan, he noted.

He recalled how the US carried out an operation in Afghanistan a few months ago that eliminated the leader of Al-Qaida – who was living in Kabul. This made very clear that the Taliban had not lived up to that commitment, Price said.

“But this is a shared concern we have. It is a concern we share with Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan. In this case, Pakistan, of course, has suffered tremendous violence owing to the threats that are – that have in many cases emanated from Afghanistan.”

He said the United States and Pakistan do indeed have a shared interest in ensuring that the Taliban live up to the commitments and that terrorist groups like ISIS-K, the TTP, and Al-Qaida are no longer able to threaten regional security.