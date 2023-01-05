Pak vs NZ: Kiwis 151-4, lead by 192 runs on Day 4 tea in Karachi Test

New Zealand were 151 for the loss of four wickets at tea break on Thursday, after Pakistan were bowled out for 408 in the first innings.

Pakistan picked up three wickets in the second session and all of them came in quick succession, as New Zealand from being 114-1 to 128-4.

New Zealand’s opener Tom Latham scored a half-century and had a 109 runs partnership with former captain Kane Williamson, before Abrar Ahmed took a brilliant diving catch.

Kane Williamson was dismissed in the next over as Abrar Ahmed got him LBW.

Few overs later Hasan Ali got his first wicket of the match when Henry Nicholls gave an easy catch for skipper Babar Azam to grab.

First session

Pakistan added only one run to their overnight score as 11th man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed in the first over of the fourth day.

Saud Shakeel, who scored his maiden Test century, remained unbeaten on 125 as New Zealand took a first innings lead of 41 runs.

It was a great start for Pakistan, as Mir Hamza, who remained wicketless in the series in three innings of New Zealand, got the wicket of first innings centurion Devon Conway, his first ball.

Former captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham made sure that the visitors did not lose any more wickets and went into the break at 76 for the loss of one wicket, with a lead of 117 runs.