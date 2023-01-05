Samsung reveals future of smart homes, intelligent cars

At CES 2023, Samsung introduces its latest offerings in smart home and car technology: the SmartThings Hub and in-cabin experience (ICX).

These cutting-edge solutions aim to provide users with a seamless and intelligent experience in both their homes and vehicles.

SmartThings station

The SmartThings station, which is integrated into a wireless charger, allows users to control their smart home with just the touch of a button.

In-cabin experience (ICX)

In addition, Samsung and Harman have collaborated on ICX, a new technology that combines automotive sensors with artificial intelligence to create a personalized and convenient in-car experience. With ICX, drivers can receive reminders to stay focused and reduce stress while on the road.

Spatial AI

Samsung has also announced the development of spatial AI, which can create digital maps of spaces and enhance the interaction between smart devices.

Relumino mode

The company has also introduced relumino mode, which enhances the contrast, brightness, color, and sharpness of images for those with low vision.

In addition, Philips Hue lights can now sync with content on Samsung Smart TVs, creating a surround lighting experience for movies, TV shows, and live events.

Knox matrix

To ensure the security of smart devices, Samsung has created the Knox Matrix, a private blockchain-based platform that turns a smart home into a “smart shield” for Samsung devices.

Overall, Samsung’s new SmartThings Hub, ICX technology, and other developments promise to revolutionize the way we live and interact with technology in our homes and on the road.