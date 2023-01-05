ECP gives ultimatum to PML-N for intra-party election

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued final warning to Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) to conduct the intra-party election in a week.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case on Thursday.

The party had earlier assured the commission to hold party poll on December 30.

The commission also issued warning to withdraw the party electoral symbol, if election is not conducted in the stipulated time.

CEC slammed PML-N’s counsel asking how a party that is unable to hold party election, can hold general polls in the country.

PML-N lawyer assured the bench that the intra-party election will be held by January 31.

However, the bench directed the party’s lawyer to ensure election is held in a week.