Man who hunted rare Indus River blind dolphin to serve five years in jail

For the first time in history, the suspect who killed the rare Indus River blind dolphin was sentenced to five-year imprisonment and a Rs0.25 million fine.

Additional sessions judge of Sukkur court announced the punishment to Manoor Mirani, who hunted the blind dolphin around eight months back near Pannu Aqil district.

Manoor’s act of filming the hunting video went viral on social media and soon after he was put behind bars after the wildlife department registered a case against him.

Blind dolphins are one of the rarest species in the world, found only in the Indus and India’s Ganges rivers.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had put the blind dolphins in the list of endangered species, after a rapid decline was reported in their numbers.

Environmentalists say that chemicals and other elements polluting the river, along with construction of dams, accidental entanglement of dolphins in fishing nets, reduction in freshwater flow, and meat and oil production have all contributed to the decrease in their population.

Hunting for dolphins is leading to their extinction, they added.