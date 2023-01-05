Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan in third week of January

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and newly appointed Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will return to the country in the third week of January.

Upon returning, Maryam Nawaz would assume her new responsibilities as “Chief Organizer” of the party; the minister said in a tweet.

The minister also stated that Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva from London today, where she will undergo surgery.

“PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is accompanying her,” she added.