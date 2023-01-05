COAS Asim Munir, Saudi defence minister agree on military cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Asim Munir and Saudi Arabian Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman Al Saud met in Riyadh and discussed enhancing the military and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore, Chief of Staff Major General Muhammad Irfan and Military Attache Brigadier Muhammad Asim, Chief of the General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister of Defence congratulated Lt. Gen. Asim Munir on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army.

During the meeting, they emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most important regional and international issues of common interest.