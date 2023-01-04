Heavy fog forces motorway police to close Lahore-Islamabad motorway

As a thick blanket of fog covers Punjab, the motorway authorities have shut motorways in different locations of the province on Wednesday for public safety.

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) closed the Lahore-Islamabad motorway apart from motorways leading to Multan and Sialkot for all types of traffic to avoid any untoward incident, a spokesperson for the motorways police said.

The motorway authorities have also advised the drivers to keep their headlights open and to drive at a slow speed.

Meanwhile, the plains of Punjab are experiencing freezing weather.

The Meteorology department has stated that the fog will continue for the next few days.

The consumption of gas has also increased owing to the cold weather while the gas shortage intensifies