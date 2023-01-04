Sanjrani nominates Turkish president Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has written to the Norwegian Nobel Committee backing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the next Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

“The Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster,” Sanjrani wrote.

He further added that President Erdogan is a true statesman and a leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general.

The Senate chief underlined that the Turkish president carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continues to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings.

Who can nominate

According to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, a nomination is considered valid if it is submitted by a person who falls within one of the following categories:

Members of national assemblies and national governments (cabinet members/ministers) of sovereign states as well as current heads of states

Members of The International Court of Justice in The Hague and The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague

Members of l’Institut de Droit International

Members of the international board of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

University professors, professors emeriti and associate professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion; university rectors and university directors (or their equivalents); directors of peace research institutes and foreign policy institutes

Persons who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Members of the main board of directors or its equivalent of organizations that have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee (proposals by current members of the Committee to be submitted no later than at the first meeting of the Committee after February 1)

Former advisers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee

Unless otherwise stated the term members shall be understood as current (sitting) members.

Who decides the prizes

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is tasked with responsibility in assessing and deciding upon giving out one of the most prestigious and illustrious awards.

As envisioned by the late Alfred Bernhard Nobel in his will, the Nobel Peace Prize is given out to people who have taken exceptional action to resolve looming or ongoing conflicts towards peace.