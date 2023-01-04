Khanewal CTD attacker member of banned outfit: LEAs

A day after two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department were gunned down at a truck stop in Khanewal, the law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect as a member of a banned outfit.

This was disclosed on Wednesday as an FIR of the attack was registered while the two martyred officers were laid to rest.

CTD officials said that the suspect was identified as Umar Khan.

Further, officials said that while CCTV footage showed Umar fleeing alone, he was helped in committing the crime by a man named Asadullah.

Umar is said to be a member of a banned outfit.

The CTD has registered a case against the culprit and initiated a probe.

Martyred officers laid to rest

Meanwhile, the martyred officials including Punjab CTD Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas were laid to rest in their ancestral hometown after their funeral prayers were offered.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) DG Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum participated in the funeral prayers.

The funerals of absentia have also been prayed in different cities of Punjab including Multan, Khanewal and Lahore wherein senior military and civil officials attended the funeral prayer.

Both officials had stopped for refreshments at a truck stop in Khanewal, Punjab.

As they headed back to their vehicle, they were approached by a man with a shawl draped around his shoulder.

The culprit then suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the two officials.

After committing the deed, he sped off on his parked motorcycle.