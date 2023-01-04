Tharparkar villagers kill leopard

Residents of a village in the desert region of Tharparkar, Sindh have killed a common leopard.

The leopard measured seven-feet long (including tail). It was a mature male weighing 62 kilograms, said Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mehr.

The body of the leopard has been shifted to Karachi from Tharparkar where the leopard will be preserved at the Sindh Wildlife Museum for scientific studies.

Mir Pur Khas Deputy Conservator Mir Ijaz has ordered an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the reasons that led to the human-wildlife interaction and the resultant death of the animal.

Based on the inquiry, necessary legal steps will be taken.

Post-mortem of leopard

The post-mortem report of common leopard found a bullet wound in the neck and head area while there were multiple wounds caused by a blunt object found in the same area of the body.

Contrary to the common perception, leopards rarely attack humans.

They are generally active at night as they hunt jackals, deer, wild cats, foxes and other small, wild animals for food.