PML-N reorganization: Maryam Nawaz plans to introduce modern techniques

Having been tasked with reorganization of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), the party’s newly appointed Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has kick started work while promising to modernize how the party operates and going around the country to meet with office bearers and workers.

She announced this in a message posted on her official account on the social media site Twitter on Wednesday.

in the tweet, Maryam first thanked PML-N President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and party supremo Nawaz Sharif for expressing their trust in her and bestowing her with this responsibility.

“I look forward to working with the party colleagues to organize and strengthen PML-N,” she stated.

Maryam went on to promise that she will visit and meet with party’s office-bearers and workers across Pakistan to effectively fulfil the daunting task.

“We will adopt modern techniques and make improvements where needed to ensure PML-N remains best equipped to continue successfully serving the people of Pakistan,” she added.

Earlier in the week, PM Shehbaz Sharif – who is also the president of PML-N, had formally notified Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the party and had tasked her to “reorganize” the party “at all functional levels”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the party’s information secretary, had shared the notification issued by PM Shehbaz.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the constitution of the PML-N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as senior vice president with immediate effect,” the notification said.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz was acting as a vice president for PML-N, now she will resume her work as senior vice president of the party.