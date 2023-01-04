Vote of confidence: Parvez Elahi in trouble after 3 PTI MPs rebel

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi seem to be in trouble as they struggle to complete the requisite number of votes needed to secure the upcoming vote of confidence in the provincial Assembly.

The latest set back seems to have come from an independent lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly with Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) female lawmaker Syeda Zahra Naqvi announcing that she and her party are an ally of the PTI, not Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Parvez Elahi.

Thus far, the PTI and PML-Q are struggling to reach the magic number of 186 with three lawmakers of PTI reportedly willing to rebel against Elahi’s continued election as the provincial chief minister.

For Pervez Elahi, the vote of confidence has become ‘do or die’ as opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have joined hands to oust Elahi.

The political crisis in Punjab took on a new turn after the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended a notification issued by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to de-notify the Punjab CM Elahi after the later failed to obtain a vote of no-confidence from the provincial assembly in the stipulated time.

Imran Khan has chaired a number of meeting in the recent days to devise a strategy so they could win the battle of nerves.

PTI chief has already announced to dissolve the assemblies after the Punjab CM Pervez Elahi will get vote of confidence.