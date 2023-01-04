Pakistan terms Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa as ‘insensitive’, ‘provocative’

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the visit of an Israeli minister to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound while wearing shoes, terming the visit as ‘insensitive’ and ‘provocative’.

Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme-right firebrand, had visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound Tuesday for the first time since becoming a minister.

With Ben-Gvir now having control over Israeli police, he issued a stern statement after the visit that further fanned tensions.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday issued a statement, noting that Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world.

“Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Pakistan called on Israel to cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people,” the statement said, adding that Islamabad renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

On Tuesday, after his visit, Ben-Gvir issued a tough statement that only further antagonized sentiments.

“Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his spokesman, after the Palestinian militant group warned such a move was a “red line”.

“The Temple Mount is the most important place for the people of Israel, and we maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount, and those who make threats must be dealt with – with an iron hand,” he said.

Lying within Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is administered by the Waqf Islamic affairs council, with Israeli forces operating there and controlling access.

Ben-Gvir has lobbied to overhaul management of the site to allow Jewish prayer there, a move opposed by mainstream rabbinical authorities.

Waqf guards told AFP that Ben-Gvir was accompanied by units of the Israeli security forces, while a drone hovered above the holy site.

While Ben-Gvir has visited the compound numerous times since entering parliament in April 2021, his presence as a top minister carries far greater weight.

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.