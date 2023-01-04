Shan Masood to tie knot on January 21

Cricketer Shan Masood will start a new innings of life on 21 January 2023 as he will get married in Peshawar with Mische Khan.

Samaa TV learnt that many Pakistan cricketers will attend the wedding and then “Walima” ceremony, which will be hosted in Karachi on 27 January 2023.

The left-hand batter is currently representing Pakistan in the Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

The Test series will end on 6 January and then he will start the preparations of his wedding.

Shan Masood is second Pakistani cricketer to get married in last one month, as Haris Rauf also got married in December.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will also tie the knot next month, with former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter.