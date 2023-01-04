Price of flour jumps in metropolis

Price of flour in metropolis jumps to all-time high of Rs150 for a kilogram of chakki atta (wheat flour) and Rs140 per kilogram for fine flour.

The price of flour has reportedly shot up due to the alleged smuggling of flour to Afghanistan.

In the markets of Karachi on Wednesday, Chakki Atta was being traded for Rs150 per kilogram, with a 10 kg bag costing Rs1,500.

Fine flour now costs as much as Rs140 per kg, and wheat Rs125 per kg.

Smuggling

Meanwhile, wholesalers blamed the alleged smuggling of wheat for the increase in prices of flour.

“Afghan dealers have been purchasing flour under the table by paying substantial amounts to owners of flour mills; as a result, the cost of this everyday essential has risen to an all-time high in Karachi,” said Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim.

He said that the government must launch a strict crackdown against the mafia involved in selling wheat to Afghan traders.

A quota set by the government mandates that each flour mill will receive 1,000 tons of wheat to maintain the supply and demand of the essential commodity.

They use this wheat to produce around eight tons of flour packed in 10 kg packs.

If the flour is not sold in the local market, Ibrahim asked where does it all go?

“I just wanted to raise the question of where do they sell these bags of flour.”

The traders warned that there will be a severe shortage of basic necessities if the government does not take strict action against the mafia.

The food department should respond accordingly.