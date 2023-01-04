Rupee’s slide slows against US dollar

Despite announcement from the economic managers of the country to allow the value of the rupee to be dictated by the market, it seems it has yet to loosen control after the rupee closed just a single paisa lower than the previous day.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, the rupee had opened the trading day at Rs226.94.

By the time it closed the day on Wednesday evening, its value had fallen to Rs226.95, down by about a paisa.

Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee had closed the first trading session of the year in the red, having lost around 51 paisas in the interbank market to slip from Rs226.43 to Rs226.94.