Sports » Cricket

Saud Shakeel thanks Sarfaraz Ahmed for giving him confidence in 90s

Centurion hopes to finish Pakistan's first innings deficit against New Zealand
Huzaifa Khan Jan 04, 2023
<p>Saud Shakeel addresses a press conference in Karachi. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s star batter Saud Shakeel thanked his senior and experienced team-mate Sarfaraz Ahmed for guiding him and giving him confidence when he was nervous in 90s.

Saud Shakeel had failed to score century even though he had scored five half-centuries in first four Test matches.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Saud Shakeel said he was proud to score his first International century in Karachi, where he scored first class century too.

Saud also said New Zealand’s team came with a plan against him and but he was also working on his weaknesses.

The left-hand batter added that Agha Salman’s wicket was a big loss for Pakistan but he hoped to finish the first innings deficit on the fourth day.

