Forensics prove Imran was shot at from three sides: Fawad

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was shot at from three sides using three separate weapons, claimed PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, he said that those who had plotted the conspiracy to assassinate Imran, wanted to create chaos in the country by killing a very popular national leader.

He further claimed that there was clear evidence in the video footages available that Imran was attacked from three sides.

Chaudhry added that law enforcers had arrested one of the attackers, while two others were still at large.

Countering arguments that Imran was more likely to have been injured from stray shots fired by his security guard, the PTI leader said that the forensic report suggests that the security guard was protecting the PTI chief and that he did not fire a single bullet from his weapon.

Chaudhry went on to say that law enforcement agencies recovered shells of 14 bullets from the ground around Imran’s container and nine bullet casings from a nearby building.

He further said that forensic evidence proved that three different weapons were used to assassinate PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He further asserted that those who had plotted to assassinate Imran, had created a religious motive for the attack.