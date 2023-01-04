JIT members to travel to Kenya in Jan to get copy of Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya will be traveling to the African nation later this month to seek a more legible copy of the journalist’s postmortem report.

This was stated on Wednesday by members of the JIT as they submitted their investigation report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) after addressing objections raised by the court.

In documents submitted to the court, the JIT included an affidavit which stated: “Joint Investigation Committee is going to Kenya on January 15, 2023, therefore, Legible Copy of Postmortem report will be brought from there, till then available copy of Postmortem Report may kindly be entertained with Interim Report.”

The SC is due to review the report during its hearing in the case scheduled for Thursday, January 5.

The Supreme Court’s registrar office had raised objections over the previous report submitted by the JIT, noting that a photocopy had been submitted. Now, the original copy of the report has been submitted.

At the last hearing of the case, the top court had inquired about the progress made in the case thus far.

Earlier, the two-member fact team (FFT) of the JIT had revealed that there was the possibility of ‘transnational characters’ being involved in the murder of the senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya apart from a host of questions raised on several aspects of his final weeks.

The team in its 592-page report learned that Arshad Sharif, who had been compelled into leaving the UAE and seek refuge in Kenya, wanted to return to the UAE but found his way back was blocked.

The report said that as per testimonies of his former colleagues and employer, the slain journalist had been forced out of the UAE after he reportedly met with the local security officials in his hotel lobby in mid-August.

The FFT report further stated that his departure from the UAE came after consulting with the Dubai based team of his employer.

On October 3, the slain journalist was shot dead in Kenya that drew international attention.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

When they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock, it prompted a brief chase and shooting