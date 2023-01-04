Rana Sanaullah offers ‘conditional’ olive branch to TTP

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday conditionally offered an olive branch to the proscribed outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) only if it gives up armed struggle against the state.

The minister said the National Security Committee (NSC) laid out a clear policy that there were no good or bad terrorists and no talks will be held with any outfit.

Therefore, the minister offered the TTP to give up armed struggle to hold talks with the government.

Pending dues paid to shuhada families

Sanaullah said that interior ministry and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police will take care of the families of martyrs.

He said they handed over a Rs10 million cheque to the widow of ICT Head Constable who was martyred in the suicide blast.

He said an SP rank officer will individually contact the families of the police martyrs and resolve their issues.

The minister said the prime minister also gave approval to dispatch Rs1.22 billion pending dues for the shuhada families.

“By the grace of Almighty, we have paid all pending dues to the shuhada families in one go,” he said.

Parliament attack case

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that police have apprehended suspects who were involved in spreading rumors of possible attack on the Parliament House.

He said investigation from the suspects was underway.

CTD officers gunned down

He paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes of the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) who were gunned down in the line of duty.

He said Naveed Sial was a brave officer who carried out multiple operations against the terrorists.

The interior minister brushed off the impression that CTD was doing nothing to combat terrorism.