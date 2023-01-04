MQM-P fails to convince JI on fresh delimitations in Karachi before LG polls

Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) failed to convince rival party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on fresh delimitations in Karachi before the local government (LG) polls scheduled on January 15.

In a major breakthrough, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led a delegation to JI provincial headquarters in Karachi - Idara Noor-e-Haq.

After the meeting between officials of both political parties, Siddiqui and JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman jointly addressed a news conference.

JI chief said that although they have reservations on the demarcations for LG polls, they do not endorse delay in the electoral exercise.

However, MQM-P convener reiterated that no one would accept the results of local bodies’ elections if they are held in constituencies drawn up on basis of ‘fake’ census and old delimitations.

He said MQM-P had been holding consultations with other parties and stakeholders over the issue of fresh delimitations.

Siddiqui said MQM-P was ready for LG polls if its demand for new demarcation in the port city was met by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He accused PPP of pre-poll rigging in Karachi and Hyderabad, noting that UCs in strongholds of JI and MQM-P were constituted on 80,000-90,000 populaces.

On the contrary, he contended that in some areas, a UC covers a population of only 40,000.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P also wishes for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad but wants them to be transparent.

Meanwhile, JI Karachi chapter head noted the irony that LG polls in Karachi were only held under dictators but democratic parties had always been reluctant to hold them.

He urged MQM-P to play its role in fresh delimitations as Sindh governor also belongs to the party but iterated that occurrence of elections was still better than its nonoccurence.

He said JI does not want delay in the polls, adding that Karachi needs its own mayor.

Rehman also revealed JI’s roadmap for staging massive protest outside Sindh Chief Minister House on January 5 and Paigham-e-Karachi conference on January 8.