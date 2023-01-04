NFAK featured among American magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list

The legendary Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been ranked number 91 on America’s famous magazine Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

The magazine wrote, “Watching archival performances of the late Pakistani vocal master Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — an icon in the realm of Qawwali, a type of Sufi devotional song, whose family’s musical legacy stretched back hundreds of years — it’s easy to lose track of time, and to hear how his music easily reached global audiences in the Eighties when he began performing abroad and recording for Peter Gabriel’s Real World label”.

It went on to say that among the Qawal’s many well-known admirers were Madonna, Eddie Vedder, who collaborated with him on the Dead Man Walking soundtrack.

His fans also included the late American singer Jeff Buckley, who referred to him as “my Elvis” and learned Urdu, in order to properly cover him.

Apart from him, the famous late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has also been featured in the list at 84th place.

Photo: AFP

While Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Bob Marley, Usher, Chuck Berry, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, Bono, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, João Gilberto, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Burna Boy among others are also on the list.