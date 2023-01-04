ICC Ranking: Babar goes down to 3rd spot as Steve Smith overtakes him

International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the latest Test rankings, in which Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam lost his second position to Steve Smith and was demoted to the third spot.

Babar Azam lost his position by just one point as Steve Smith overtook him after his 85 runs innings in the second Test match against South Africa.

Even though Babar Azam scored 161 in the first innings of first Test match against New Zealand but it was not enough to protect his second place.

New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson gained two positions and came to fifth position after his double century against Pakistan.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had a car accident last week, lost his sixth place but still remained the highest ranked Indian batter in ICC rankings.

In bowlers’ ranking, Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to remain on the seventh place despite missing the Test series against England and New Zealand.