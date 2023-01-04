Celebrities condemn Adil Raja’s allegations against Pakistani female actresses

Pakistani celebrities have spoken up against Adil Raja for defaming Pakistani female actors, and strongly condemned the allegations against them.

The fiasco started when, Adil Raja, a retired Army official and a YouTuber, leveled some serious allegations against Pakistani models and actors.

Although, he didn’t mention any names but only the initials of those actors, whom he claims have been conniving with the former top leadership of the army as well as with politicians.

He mentioned the initials of four such celebrities that were KK, SA, MK, and MH. Soon, the internet started guessing and came up with names of Pakistani famous actors including Kubra Khan, Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

While Mahira Khan’s has still not made any statement regarding the controversy, Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Ali, and Kubra Khan responded to the allegations.

Several actors including Gohar Rasheed, Muneeb Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Mansha Pasha, and many other celebrities have also come forward to defend their fellow actors.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt actor, Gohar Rasheed, in a Twitter thread took a dig at the retired armyman, and only used his initials and said, “This man is classic example of what not to follow in 2023.”

Another Pakistani actor, Muneeb Butt shared an Instagram story stating, “Same 90’s filthy and graceless politics is back, throwing fake nudes to accusing someone falsely, we haven’t learned anything. We actors are not vulnerable. We stand firm with our female colleagues.”

Mansha Pasha tweeted that this is the last refuge of a desperate person and is the most cowardly thing one can do.

The celebrity twins, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, told Raja to stop dragging the women of Pakistani industry in his dirty politics.

Check out how celebrities reacted to Adil Raja’s allegations.

However, despite criticism from the entertainment industry, Adil Raja maintains his claims and insists that he did not name anybody in his vlog.