Pakistan to strengthen collaboration with ADB for post-flood rehabilitation

FM Bilawal and Asian Development Bank Vice President hold telephonic discussion over the matter
Samaa Web Desk Jan 04, 2023
<p>Massive floods in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people—Photo: AFP</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asia Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Mr Shixin Chen had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they agreed upon enhancing their collaboration to speed up rehabilitation work in Pakistan – that was recently hit by floods 2022.

The monsoon rains and floods raged across the country and claimed 1,500 lives and left over 20 million people homeless.

ADB VP expressed his support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan, who lost their lives and the ones struggling to cover up their losses.

Both officials aimed at making Pakistan a strong climate resilient country.

Approximately 1.5 million heads of livestock (goats, sheep, cows, buffaloes, etc.) were killed in the natural disaster putting the food security of the country at risk.

Besides this, nearly 3 million acres (8,300 square km) of agricultural lands were submerged which is likely to cause 20% reduction in agricultural production this year.

