IHC directs govt to provide details of all gifts received by toshakhana since 1947

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Cabinet Division to provide details of all the gifts received by Pakistani heads of state, government and other public office holders from visiting foreign dignitaries or during foreign trips.

This was directed in a written order released on Wednesday by a single member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on a petition filed by lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.

Niazi had filed a request with the Pakistan Information Commission regarding the gifts received by public office holders.

The PIC had subsequently issued an order to the Cabinet Divison on June 29, 2022. The order came after he had submitted a request to the Cabinet Divison on April 23, 2022.

But the Division rejected the request by stating that the information sought was ‘classified’.

Following the PIC order, Niazi had approached the high court.

Based on that request, the court approved the request and directed the respondents to submit its report within a month.