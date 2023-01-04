NCOC, NIH brush off presence of Covid-19 new subvariant in Pakistan

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Institute of Health Pakistan (NIH) on Wednesday refuted the presence of Covid-19 subvariant in Pakistan.

They also cleared the XBB Omicron sub-variant is already the dominant variant for the last three months in Pakistan.

The situation of the disease outbreak is being closely monitored, stated NIH.

To monitor the situation, a review meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held on Tuesday.

The premier commended the efforts put in by all the relevant officials and NCOC to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On December 9, 2021, Pakistan reported its first case of Omicron in a female patient.

Later, on December 21, Punjab Health Department confirmed reported the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the province.

Till this date, at least 32 Omicron cases have been already reported in Balochistan’s Kalat.