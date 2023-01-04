Saheefa Jabbar will work with Khalil Ur Rehman under these conditions

Famous Pakistani actor, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, reveals she will work with Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, if she doesn’t get to meet him throughout the project.

A few years ago, the Bhool actor in an interview said about the (in)famous Pakistani director, that he is downright ‘disgusting’, over his controversial tweets against feminism.

Recently, Khattak appeared in Tabish Hashmi’s show, Hasna Mana Hai, where she said that she’ll work with the London Nahi Jaunga writer, but she has some demands.

The host asked her, if given an opportunity, will she work with Khalil Ur Rehman in a project.

The Beti actor replied that she will definitely sign a project with him only if she gets a huge amount of money.

She further added that she has another condition, and that is if she doesn’t have to interact with him throughout the project, she’ll do it.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak started her career as a model, and later she switched to acting.

She has worked in many famous Pakistani dramas such as, Teri Meri Khani, Beti and Log Kya Kahain Gay.

She is the recipient of two Lux Style Awards and a Hum Style Award.