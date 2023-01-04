Pak vs NZ: Pakistan 407-9 at end of Day 3 as Saud scores maiden ton

Pakistan finished the day three on 407 for the loss of nine wickets on Wednesday, still 42 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings total of 449 in Karachi Test.

Saud Shakeel, who scored his maiden Test century, remained unbeaten on 124 whereas 11th man Abrar Ahmed was yet to get off the mark.

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman had a partnership of 53 runs for the sixth wicket before Agha Salman was caught by Michael Bracewell in slip after scoring 41 runs.

New Zealand took four wickets in quick intervals as Pakistan went to 397-9 from being 385-5 few overs back.

Second session

Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s partnership made Pakistan’s position stronger on Wednesday, in the Karachi Test against New Zealand.**

Saud Shakeel started the second session after the lunch break aggressively and soon reached his sixth half-century in his fifth Test match.

Few overs later, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored third consecutive half-century.

Sarfaraz’s counter attack put the pressure off Saud Shakeel as they scored a century partnership for the fifth wicket.

Saud Shakeel finally reached his first Test century off 240 balls.

But few overs later Sarfaraz Ahmed was stumped, which was a very close call but third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled in New Zealand’s favour.

First session

Pakistani batters were slow and steady in first session of day three of Karachi Test on Wednesday, as Imam-ul-Haq was the only batter to be dismissed and Pakistan went into the lunch break at 224 for the loss of four wickets.

Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed for 96 in the last Test match, missed the century again and was caught behind off New Zealand captain Tim Southee’s delivery.

Saud Shakeel, who has already scored five half-centuries in four Test matches, was nearing another fifty. The left-hand batter was not out on 43 when they went for the lunch break.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored half-centuries in both innings of the last Test, was not out on 27 and looked solid once again.

Pakistan were still 225 runs behind New Zealand as the visitors had scored 449 in the first innings.