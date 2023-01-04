Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Karachi LG polls delay fear: JI to stage protest outside CM House on Jan 5

JI city chief says Sindh government, MQM trying to dodge elections
Samaa Web Desk Jan 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

Photo: Twitter

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday announced staging massive protest outside Sindh Chief Minister House on January 5 over fear of another delay in local bodies’ elections in the city.

He alleged that Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P) were hatching a conspiracy to escape elections.

Hafiz Naeem slammed the conspirators for spoilers whenever they were heading towards polls in the metropolis.

He said that Sindh government and MQM - fearing to lose against JI - are dodging the elections. Taking strong exception to any further extension in the polling date, he called for the electoral exercise in the megacity on January 15.

Elections cannot be postponed by citing delimitations and voters a reason, said JI official.

MQM

Sindh Local Government

Karachi LG polls

Karachi Jamaat e Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div