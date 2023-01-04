Karachi LG polls delay fear: JI to stage protest outside CM House on Jan 5

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday announced staging massive protest outside Sindh Chief Minister House on January 5 over fear of another delay in local bodies’ elections in the city.

He alleged that Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P) were hatching a conspiracy to escape elections.

Hafiz Naeem slammed the conspirators for spoilers whenever they were heading towards polls in the metropolis.

He said that Sindh government and MQM - fearing to lose against JI - are dodging the elections. Taking strong exception to any further extension in the polling date, he called for the electoral exercise in the megacity on January 15.

Elections cannot be postponed by citing delimitations and voters a reason, said JI official.