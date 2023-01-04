Watch Live
Pakistan

US supports Pakistan’s right to safeguard itself from terrorism

State Department pushes Taliban to uphold commitment that Afghan soil won't be used as a launchpad for terrorist attacks
Web desk Jan 04, 2023
The United States said on Tuesday that Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism, as the country has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

During a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to share his views about Pakistan’s announcement during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting; that they are attacked to Afghanistan because Afghan Taliban encourage Pakistani Taliban to do terrorism activity in their country.

Ned Price answered, “We are aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism.”

He added the US calls on the Taliban to uphold the commitment they have made, to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

These are among the very commitments’ that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill to date, he said.

Pakistan

Terrorism

Afghanistan

USA

Ned Price

Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan

Fazeel Siddiqui Jan 04, 2023 01:12pm
Was this war agenda of US & establishment behind IK's regime change? Seems worst disasters more to come on illiterate Pakistanis who worship these holly cows.
Reply

