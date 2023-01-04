Watch Live
PM Shehbaz arrives in Balochistan to visit flood hit areas

He will meet flood victims and examine rehabilitation work
Samaa Web Desk Jan 04, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a day visit arrived in Balochistan on Wednesday where he will review the rehabilitation process of flood-affected people in the province.

The premier will be meeting the flood victims and will ensure the necessary arrangements needed for the rehabilitation of people in cold weather.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials will be briefing PM and other members on the status of restoring measures taken in the flood-hit areas.

PM will take briefing on the reconstruction of infrastructure, which had been badly damaged in the recent floods 2022.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that PM will also inaugurate the new building of boys government school in Sohbatpur.

