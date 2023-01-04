Almost all flood waters drained from banks of Indus in Sindh

Officials on Tuesday informed that almost all of the flood waters has been drained from the right and left banks of the Indus River in Sindh.

This was dsiclosed by the Sindh Irrigation Department on Tuesday during a meeting of the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The meeting was chaired by NDMA Chief Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

Representatives from the Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of Health Services, Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD), National Highway Authority (NHA), National Information Technology Board (NITB), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and Irrigation departments of Gilgit Baltistan and Sindh participated in the meeting.

Officials from provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) briefed the house on recovery and rehabilitation progress in their provinces after floods 2022.

The Sindh Irrigation Department informed that 95% flood water has been drained from the right and left bank of the Indus River.

Fog

The PMD presented a weather outlook for the first month of the year.

PMD officials said that during the first week of January, the weather will remain frigid in most parts of the country.

Moreover, foggy conditions will prevail in north and eastern Punjab.

Frost is expected Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are likely to prevail in the same period.

The health ministry updated the forum on the construction of houses for lady healthy workers in Sindh.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the session on restoration of the Lunda Bridge in Balochistan.

The forum was informed that the revised design of thhe structure has been completed and installation process is underway.

A representative of the Food Security ministry said that around 80% of sowing for mustard and sunflower seeds had been achieved in lower Sindh.

NITB informed NEOC about registration of farmers on digital application for provision of relief to flood-affected farmers.

The NDMA chief expressed satisfaction over the progress on recovery and rehabilitation efforts in flood ravaged areas.

He instructed the relevant stakeholders to enhance coordinated efforts for speedy execution of restoration work in flood affected areas.