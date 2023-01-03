Afghanistan desires peaceful relations with all neighbors: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pakistan’s harsh statements following cross border attacks and increased influx of terrorists from across the border from Afghanistan, Kabul on Tuesday reiterated its desire for peaceful relations with all its neighboring countries, including Pakistan, adding that they believe in all the ways that can peacefully lead to achieving this goal.

In a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Culture and Information Minister Zabiullah Mujahid on Tuesday, he took exception to recent statements to come out of Islamabad vis a vis Afghanistan.

“Recently, Pakistani officials have been making false statements about Afghanistan, which we call regrettable,” Mujahid stated.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best not to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan or any other country,” he added.

“We are committed to this goal, but the Pakistani side also has a responsibility to resolve the situation, avoid baseless talks and provocative ideas, because such talks and mistrust are not in the interest of any side,” he cautioned.

Mujahid said they value ​​peace and stability in Afghanistan, while it desires peace and stability for the entire region and continues its efforts in this regard.

It is pertinent to note that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had said that Afghanistan’s soil was being used against Pakistan despite an agreement with the interim government of the Afghan Taliban. He also urged the Afghan government to fulfill commitments made in the Doha agreement.

The statement came after uptick of terror incidents in recent weeks including the suicide bomber blew himself in Islamabad in which a head constable of Islamabad Police and a taxi driver embraced martyrdom.