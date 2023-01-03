Punjab, KP reject federal govt’s Energy Conservation Plan

The governments of Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday rejected a plan devised by the federal government to conserve energy in the country and lower the overall power bill. They complained that they were not consulted before putting the plan into practice.

Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the decision of the ‘imported government’ to close markets at 8:30pm was not acceptable at any cost.

“Punjab government will take own decision to close the markets at 8 pm.”

A similar concern was expressed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government who said that they were never consulted on the new plan.

Earlier in the day, federal cabinet approved the Energy Conservation Plan (ECP).

Briefing the media about the cabinet’s decision, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that as a nation, Pakistan needs to get rid of an unsustainable lifestyle and should adapt energy conversation measures.

PM on Energy Conservation Plan

With Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa both reluctant to implement the measures, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that all Pakistanis will have to conserve energy and ensure its effective and efficient use.

“Today, the government has started the implementation of the energy conservation plan after detailed deliberations,” the premier said.

“We have to change our attitude in every sphere of life to make the energy conservation plan successful,” he added.

As per the plan, the markets will close down by 8:30pm and wedding halls by 10pm.

Moreover, the manufacture of incandescent light bulbs will be banned from the February to save Rs22 billion. Manufacture of inefficient fans will also be stopped.