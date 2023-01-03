Watch Live
Federal govt reduces prices of 20 medicines by up to 30%

Govt likely to set new prices for 54 other medicines, says health minister
Arham Fatima Jan 03, 2023
<p>File: Photo</p>

The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to slash the prices of 20 lifesaving drugs, by up to 30%.

This was disclosed by Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday.

He said that the government has also approved a move to set new prices for 54 other medicines.

He said that these medicines are used for treating cancer and varying life threatening diseases.

The new prices are aimed at primarily benefiting the public but he did not say whether they were being revised upwards or downwards.

He said that government is committed to improving transparency and merit in the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

The minister further said that their first priority remains ensuring provision of critical medicines to the masses without any hindrance.

