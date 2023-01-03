Amir believes Najam Sethi will have to clear mess created by Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Muhammad Amir returned to practice at National High Performance Centre (NHPC) and told Samaa TV, he was not allowed to practice by Ramiz Raja.

Muhammad Amir disclosed that many former cricketers, who served Pakistan for around 20 years, were denied entry to the NHPC.

While talking to Samaa TV reporter Qadir Khawaja, Muhammad Amir criticised Ramiz Raja for accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

He reminded Ramiz Raja that Najam Sethi went home without saying anything, although he could have defended himself in different TV shows.

Amir said it was blessing for Pakistan cricket that Najam Sethi returned and added that Mickey Arthur’s return would be blessing for Pakistan too.

He praised Mickey Arthur for having the best plans for the players and gave credit to Najam Sethi for bringing International teams to Pakistan and launching the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Muhammad Amir said return to Pakistan cricket team was not on his mind at the moment and he was only focussed on PSL and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The fast bowler gave credit to Shahid Afridi for his decisions as the interim chief selector and took a dig at Muhammad Wasim, the previous chief selector.

He said Shahid Afridi was given the free hand by Najam Sethi, whereas Ramiz Raja wanted his dictatorship.

Muhammad Amir wished that 2023 would be a good year for Pakistan cricket and also welcomed the return of departmental cricket.